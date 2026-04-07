Left Menu

From Tennis Courts to Cricket Glory: The Rise of Prince Yadav

Prince Yadav has transitioned from tennis ball tournaments to a promising cricket career, overcoming many challenges along the way. With the support of his father and coaches, he excelled in the IPL, earning recognition. Despite a two-year ban, his determination kept his cricket journey alive, aiming for national glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:52 IST
From Tennis Courts to Cricket Glory: The Rise of Prince Yadav
Prince Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Prince Yadav, once a young boy from Najafgarh known for his love of tennis ball tournaments, has emerged as a cricketing sensation. His persistent passion and formidable skills have won him admiration, especially after making a mark in the IPL, where he outplayed seasoned Indian internationals.

His father, Railway Protection Force's ASI Ram Niwas Yadav, was initially worried about his son's future due to his obsession with cricket. Despite facing multiple hurdles, including a two-year suspension over age discrepancies, Prince persevered through dedicated training, aided by coach Amit Vashistha and mentor Pradeep Sangwan.

Now celebrated for his swing bowling, the young athlete aims to don India's national colors. With notable performances in tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Prince's journey inspires many, highlighting his resilience and potential to excel further on the cricket field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

 Global
2
Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: Fadnavis to Congress

Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: ...

 India
3
Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

 India
4
Tech Stocks: Seizing Opportunity Amidst Challenges

Tech Stocks: Seizing Opportunity Amidst Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026