From Tennis Courts to Cricket Glory: The Rise of Prince Yadav

Prince Yadav, once a young boy from Najafgarh known for his love of tennis ball tournaments, has emerged as a cricketing sensation. His persistent passion and formidable skills have won him admiration, especially after making a mark in the IPL, where he outplayed seasoned Indian internationals.

His father, Railway Protection Force's ASI Ram Niwas Yadav, was initially worried about his son's future due to his obsession with cricket. Despite facing multiple hurdles, including a two-year suspension over age discrepancies, Prince persevered through dedicated training, aided by coach Amit Vashistha and mentor Pradeep Sangwan.

Now celebrated for his swing bowling, the young athlete aims to don India's national colors. With notable performances in tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Prince's journey inspires many, highlighting his resilience and potential to excel further on the cricket field.

(With inputs from agencies.)