Patrick Agyemang's World Cup Setback

U.S. soccer forward Patrick Agyemang will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. The setback occurred while playing for Derby County in a Championship match against Stoke City.

The club emphasized their commitment to providing Agyemang with top-tier medical care during his rehabilitation. Unfortunately, this injury means he will not be part of the U.S. national team competing this summer.

Since making his debut last year, Agyemang has been a promising player for the U.S. team. Coach Mauricio Pochettino faces a critical decision in naming his squad by May 30, as the U.S. prepares to co-host and compete in Group D starting June 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)