Rain Delays IPL Showdown Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians
The IPL match toss between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was postponed due to rain in Rajasthan, disrupting the 7 PM local time schedule. While Rajasthan Royals have been undefeated this season, Mumbai Indians came into this game after a win against Kolkata Knight Riders and a loss to Delhi Capitals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians faced a delay as rain persisted in the area on Tuesday. Scheduled for a 7 PM toss, fans were left waiting as the weather took an unexpected turn.
According to the IPL's official X handle, updates would follow once the rain ceased, leaving players and supporters alike in suspense.
Rajasthan Royals remain unbeaten this season, showcasing remarkable form, whereas Mumbai Indians aimed to bounce back following a mixed set of results, including a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders and a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.