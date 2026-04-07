Rain Delays IPL Showdown Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians faced a delay as rain persisted in the area on Tuesday. Scheduled for a 7 PM toss, fans were left waiting as the weather took an unexpected turn.

According to the IPL's official X handle, updates would follow once the rain ceased, leaving players and supporters alike in suspense.

Rajasthan Royals remain unbeaten this season, showcasing remarkable form, whereas Mumbai Indians aimed to bounce back following a mixed set of results, including a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders and a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.