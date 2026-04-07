Minerva Academy FC's Historic Run at the 2026 MIC Cup

Minerva Academy FC's U-15 team has etched a historic milestone at the 2026 MIC Cup, finishing fifth in a tournament known for its elite global competition. Emerging from the 'group of death,' they dominated the group stage, topping Group B undefeated with nine points.

In the knockout stages, the young squad intensified their winning streak. Their most notable triumph came in the Round of 16 with a staggering 6-0 victory over Liverpool FC, signaling their strength and earning international attention. Despite a hard-fought quarter-final against UE Figueres, which ended in a 2-1 defeat, Minerva made an indelible impression.

This campaign is a testament to the rise of Indian youth football. Players like Raj Singh Wahengbam have emerged as top scorers, showcasing the potential within Indian academies. Minerva's journey, finishing in the top five, underscores their competitive prowess and signals India's growing impact on global football.

(With inputs from agencies.)