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Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination: A Historic Return to Bhabanipur

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination for the Bhabanipur assembly seat, highlighting her roots and appeal for TMC support across all constituencies. Amid concerns over electoral roll deletions, Banerjee, accompanied by supporters, emphasized Bhabanipur's pluralistic identity in a high-stakes contest against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:56 IST
Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination: A Historic Return to Bhabanipur
nomination
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a significant political move, filed her nomination for the TMC from the Bhabanipur assembly seat, marking a return to her roots with a ground-level appeal to supporters.

She led a vibrant roadshow amidst enthusiastic slogans, underlining Bhabanipur's diverse cultural fabric as a mini-India.

Banerjee expressed concern regarding electoral roll deletions and vowed legal action, striving for a broader mandate in the upcoming elections against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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