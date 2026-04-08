Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination: A Historic Return to Bhabanipur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a significant political move, filed her nomination for the TMC from the Bhabanipur assembly seat, marking a return to her roots with a ground-level appeal to supporters.

She led a vibrant roadshow amidst enthusiastic slogans, underlining Bhabanipur's diverse cultural fabric as a mini-India.

Banerjee expressed concern regarding electoral roll deletions and vowed legal action, striving for a broader mandate in the upcoming elections against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

(With inputs from agencies.)