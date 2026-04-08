Sunsure Energy and Wonder Cement: A Green Power Partnership

Sunsure Energy, a leading renewable energy solutions provider in India, has entered into three long-term solar open-access power purchase agreements with Wonder Cement. This strategic partnership supplies green energy to facilities in Dhule and Aligarh, significantly reducing carbon emissions by 33,000 metric tonnes annually.

With solar plants in Solapur and Augasi, Sunsure enables Wonder Cement to displace a substantial portion of electricity consumption with clean energy, demonstrating a shared commitment to sustainability. Wonder Cement's Kiran Patil highlights this initiative as part of their core operational principles focused on minimizing environmental impact through renewable sources.

Shashank Sharma of Sunsure Energy remarks on the repeat agreements reflecting Wonder Cement's confidence in Sunsure's capabilities to facilitate their transition to green energy. This collaboration not only reinforces leadership in the cement sector's energy transition but also supports Sunsure's vision to be at the forefront of industrial decarbonisation in India and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)