Home Turf Advantage: Shami's Return to Eden Gardens
Mohammed Shami gears up for a crucial match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Known for his stellar performance in the recent Bengal Pro T20 League, Shami highlights his deep connection to Bengal, emphasizing domestic cricket's importance while underlining his commitment to his 'karm bhoomi'.
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- India
Mohammed Shami is set to return to Eden Gardens as he prepares to face the Kolkata Knight Riders. Fresh off a match-winning display against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shami is relying on his familiarity with the home ground to gain an advantage.
The Lucknow Super Giants pacer highlighted the significance of playing in Bengal, both as a personal and professional milestone. After recovering from an injury, he redeemed his form with impressive performances in the recent Ranji Trophy, securing a spot among the top wicket-takers.
Shami, despite his national team absence, remains committed to domestic cricket, viewing Bengal as his 'karm bhoomi'. Maintaining a connection to his roots, he emphasizes the importance of focus and hard work amid distractions, such as social media's allure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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