Dempo Dominates with 3-0 Triumph Over Shillong Lajong in IFL Clash

Dempo Sports Club clinched their first victory of the Star Cement Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season on Tuesday, defeating Shillong Lajong FC 3-0 at Goa's PJN Stadium. The match saw goal conversions from Marcus Joseph, Kapil Hoble, and Richmond Kwasi Owusu, overshadowing Shillong's majority possession yet ineffective finishing.

Early control was seized by Samir Naik's squad, as Marcus Joseph netted the opener inside six minutes, capitalizing on a defensive lapse. Dempo's dominance in the first half was solidified with Kapil Hoble's strike following a misjudgment by Shillong's keeper, resulting in a comfortable cushion before halftime.

Despite Shillong's efforts, including Phrangki Buam's near miss, Dempo remained impenetrable, rolling into the second half with heightened momentum. An awarded penalty, coolly converted by Owusu, sealed Shillong's fate. While Shillong pushed for a comeback, Dempo maintained their three-goal advantage, stifling potential threats with robust defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)