Rory McIlroy Set to Defend Masters Title Amidst Stiff Competition

Rory McIlroy is gearing up to defend his Masters title on Thursday, teeing off alongside world number three Cameron Young and amateur Mason Howell. The trio embarks on the quest at 10:31 a.m. ET, aiming to add another milestone to McIlroy's illustrious career.

The competition is fierce as world number one Scottie Scheffler seeks to dominate the majors by adding this esteemed title to his haul, starting his round with Robert MacIntyre and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Former champion Jon Rahm, representing the LIV Golf circuit, also promises a thrilling competition.

The tournament will commence with rookie John Keefer taking the first competitive shot at Augusta, amidst a backdrop of historic significance with honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson. The event promises to be a high-profile showdown with notable figures from the golfing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)