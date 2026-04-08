Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion, expressed newfound relaxation ahead of this year's tournament at Augusta National, relieved of past burdens.

Having clinched the career Grand Slam last year, McIlroy's focus has evolved, prioritizing enjoyment over pressure, as he prepares to host the Masters Champions Dinner.

The Northern Irishman remains motivated to win, citing his familiarity with the course as advantageous, yet embraces a broader perspective on his golfing journey.