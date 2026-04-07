Justin Rose: Chasing the Green Jacket with Undying Optimism

Justin Rose, who began his career with 21 consecutive missed cuts, exemplifies resilience and optimism. Now 45, an age where only a few have clinched major championships, Rose still dreams of winning at Augusta National. Despite being a runner-up thrice at the Masters, he remains driven by past near-victories.

In the pursuit of a green jacket, Rose stays motivated by his past performances, including a recent victory at Torrey Pines. He has twice been a mere playoff away from a Masters victory, but has yet to clinch the title. Rose chooses to see these experiences as stepping stones rather than obstacles.

Returning to Augusta, a venue both familiar and challenging, Rose emphasizes the importance of resilience and a hopeful mindset. He is determined to remain positive and continue striving for victory, believing that his experience has prepared him to finally secure a Masters win.

(With inputs from agencies.)