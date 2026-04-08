Left Menu

The Evolution of Global Influence: 40 Years of the Official World Golf Ranking

Celebrating 40 years since its inception, the Official World Golf Ranking transformed the landscape of professional golf, increasing international participation in major tournaments. While initially imperfect, it has since become an essential criterion for major championships, significantly influencing global representation in the sport today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:13 IST
The Evolution of Global Influence: 40 Years of the Official World Golf Ranking
  • Country:
  • United States

This week marks 40 years since the Official World Golf Ranking, originally known as the Sony Ranking, revolutionized professional golf. Initiated in 1986 during the Masters, it sought to broaden international participation by ranking players worldwide.

Initially top-heavy with European talent like Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, and Sandy Lyle, the ranking sparked debates about global golf inclusion. With time, it influenced major championships, opening doors for international players, evidenced by increasing foreign-born champions across the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

Today, the ranking is integral to the sport, used by major tournaments like the Masters and British Open to determine eligible participants. Despite ongoing debates over point distribution, its impact on global golf is undeniable, especially reflected in the Masters' diverse 91-player field from 23 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Headline inflation remains contained and below central bank's target of 4 per cent: RBI Guv.

Headline inflation remains contained and below central bank's target of 4 pe...

 Global
2
Trump Declares 'Big Day for World Peace'

Trump Declares 'Big Day for World Peace'

 United States
3
Tensions Flare as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles

Tensions Flare as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles

 Global
4
High-frequency indicators indicate sustained momentum and economic activity: RBI Guv.

High-frequency indicators indicate sustained momentum and economic activity:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026