The Evolution of Global Influence: 40 Years of the Official World Golf Ranking

This week marks 40 years since the Official World Golf Ranking, originally known as the Sony Ranking, revolutionized professional golf. Initiated in 1986 during the Masters, it sought to broaden international participation by ranking players worldwide.

Initially top-heavy with European talent like Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, and Sandy Lyle, the ranking sparked debates about global golf inclusion. With time, it influenced major championships, opening doors for international players, evidenced by increasing foreign-born champions across the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

Today, the ranking is integral to the sport, used by major tournaments like the Masters and British Open to determine eligible participants. Despite ongoing debates over point distribution, its impact on global golf is undeniable, especially reflected in the Masters' diverse 91-player field from 23 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)