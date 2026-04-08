Kerala's CM Under Fire: A Clash With Telangana Counterpart Sparks Controversy

Senior Congress leaders have launched a scathing critique of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of using nearly derogatory language against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The criticism comes in response to a heated exchange of words sparked by Reddy's jibe at Vijayan.

The tension began when Reddy mimicked a famous movie dialogue to taunt Vijayan, suggesting his political time was up. Vijayan's rebuttal, delivered in Malayalam, was viewed as inappropriate by Congress leaders who argue that such language is unbecoming of a state leader.

Congress members warn that Vijayan's actions set a poor example, especially for young people, and could distract from other allegations facing the Left government, such as the Sabarimala gold loss. Vijayan, however, accused the Telangana CM of ridicule and misinformation, further intensifying the political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)