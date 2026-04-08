Left Menu

Kerala's CM Under Fire: A Clash With Telangana Counterpart Sparks Controversy

Senior Congress leaders have criticized Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for using nearly derogatory language against his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy. The verbal exchange escalated after Reddy's taunt, leading Congress leaders to condemn Vijayan's behavior, suggesting it sets a poor example for others and diverts attention from pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:54 IST
Kerala's CM Under Fire: A Clash With Telangana Counterpart Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leaders have launched a scathing critique of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of using nearly derogatory language against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The criticism comes in response to a heated exchange of words sparked by Reddy's jibe at Vijayan.

The tension began when Reddy mimicked a famous movie dialogue to taunt Vijayan, suggesting his political time was up. Vijayan's rebuttal, delivered in Malayalam, was viewed as inappropriate by Congress leaders who argue that such language is unbecoming of a state leader.

Congress members warn that Vijayan's actions set a poor example, especially for young people, and could distract from other allegations facing the Left government, such as the Sabarimala gold loss. Vijayan, however, accused the Telangana CM of ridicule and misinformation, further intensifying the political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanchez Criticizes U.S. Amid Ceasefire Celebration

Sanchez Criticizes U.S. Amid Ceasefire Celebration

 Spain
2
Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Notable Absences Define the Week in Sports

Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Notable Absences Define the Week in Sp...

 Global
3
Ceasefire Shifts ECB Rate Expectations Amid Iranian Tensions

Ceasefire Shifts ECB Rate Expectations Amid Iranian Tensions

 Global
4
India's Narrow Escape: A Tale of Triumph and Loss in Billie Jean King Cup

India's Narrow Escape: A Tale of Triumph and Loss in Billie Jean King Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026