Vaishnavi Adkar's Stunning Comeback Ignites India's Billie Jean King Cup Campaign

In a remarkable turnaround, young tennis talent Vaishnavi Adkar secured a pivotal victory against Aishi Das at the Billie Jean King Cup, propelling India to a 1-0 lead over New Zealand.

Overcoming the jitters that marred her debut against Thailand, Vaishnavi showcased improved precision and resilience, executing her plays effectively to dominate despite facing pressure moments. This win marks a significant boost to her maiden campaign at the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, in other events, Sahaja Yamalapalli narrowly missed victory in her singles outing, while Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina clinched a consolation win in following doubles matches as India tackled the competitive Thai team in a rain-interrupted opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)