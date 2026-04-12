Revolutionizing Wool Collection in Rajouri: A New Dawn for Shepherds

The Jammu and Kashmir government has inaugurated a pioneering vacuum bag-based wool collection centre in Rajouri, aiming to streamline wool handling and bring significant benefits to sheep breeders in the border district.

Rajouri, a leading wool-producing district with approximately seven lakh kilograms of wool produced annually, has long faced challenges due to inadequate infrastructure. These difficulties have affected the tribal Bakerwal community's ability to market their wool effectively.

Initiatives are underway, including the Strategic Investment Plan and Holistic Agriculture Development Program, aimed at overcoming logistical barriers and promoting the establishment of wool processing units through Farmer Producer Organisations, supported by government schemes with substantial financial aid.