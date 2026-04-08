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Sports Events in Doha Postponed Due to Gulf Conflict

The Diamond League opening event in Doha has been postponed from May 8 to June 19 due to conflict in the Gulf. Safety concerns prompted the change, and the venue will also move to Khalifa International Stadium, a temperature-regulated site. Other major events are similarly affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:45 IST
Sports Events in Doha Postponed Due to Gulf Conflict
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The inaugural event of the Diamond League's season, set for May 8 in Doha, has been rescheduled to June 19 due to ongoing Gulf conflicts, organizers announced Wednesday.

This track and field meeting is among many high-profile events disrupted in the region after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran prompted retaliatory actions. For safety reasons, organizers opted to postpone the event, with plans to hold it on June 19 if conditions improve.

Concerns over high June temperatures have also prompted the move from Qatar Sports Club to the temperature-regulated Khalifa International Stadium. Similarly, the Qatar MotoGP race and the opening of the World Endurance Championship sports car race have been delayed, and the 'Finalissima' soccer match between Spain and Argentina in Doha has been canceled.

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