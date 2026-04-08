Left Menu

India's Triumph: Vaishnavi Adkar Shines in Billie Jean King Cup

India's women's tennis team, led by young debutant Vaishnavi Adkar, bounced back with a commanding 2-0 lead against New Zealand in their Billie Jean King Cup matchup. Vaishnavi and Sahaja Yamalapalli delivered stellar performances after their previous defeat against Thailand, showcasing resilience and strategic play to keep India's campaign alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:49 IST
India's Triumph: Vaishnavi Adkar Shines in Billie Jean King Cup
Vaishnavi Adkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of skill and resilience, India's women's tennis team, spearheaded by debutant Vaishnavi Adkar, achieved a decisive 2-0 victory over New Zealand during their second Asia/Oceania Group I clash in the Billie Jean King Cup.

After a challenging loss to Thailand, Vaishnavi and Sahaja Yamalapalli showcased remarkable determination, securing crucial wins in their singles matches. Vaishnavi showcased significant improvement, overcoming compositional nerves to defeat Aishi Das 6-2, 6-4, while Sahaja outperformed Valentina Ivanov 6-1, 6-3, solidifying India's commanding lead.

The doubles matchup awaits, with Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina set to face New Zealand's Monique Barry and Erin Routliffe, aiming to continue India's winning trajectory. Both young players' performances have renewed hope and confidence in India's campaign at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Odisha: Fatal Firecracker Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy in Odisha: Fatal Firecracker Blast Claims Lives

 India
2
Search Operation Underway for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

Search Operation Underway for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

 India
3
Navigating Peace: Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire

Navigating Peace: Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire

 China
4
Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Ushers Hope for Lasting Peace in West Asia

Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Ushers Hope for Lasting Peace in West Asia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

AI boosts learning but risks ‘false mastery’ in systems thinking

Growing reliance on chatbots sparks debate over trust and accountability

From opportunity to obstacle: AI adoption struggles in Latin American SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026