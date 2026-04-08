India's Triumph: Vaishnavi Adkar Shines in Billie Jean King Cup

In a thrilling display of skill and resilience, India's women's tennis team, spearheaded by debutant Vaishnavi Adkar, achieved a decisive 2-0 victory over New Zealand during their second Asia/Oceania Group I clash in the Billie Jean King Cup.

After a challenging loss to Thailand, Vaishnavi and Sahaja Yamalapalli showcased remarkable determination, securing crucial wins in their singles matches. Vaishnavi showcased significant improvement, overcoming compositional nerves to defeat Aishi Das 6-2, 6-4, while Sahaja outperformed Valentina Ivanov 6-1, 6-3, solidifying India's commanding lead.

The doubles matchup awaits, with Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina set to face New Zealand's Monique Barry and Erin Routliffe, aiming to continue India's winning trajectory. Both young players' performances have renewed hope and confidence in India's campaign at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)