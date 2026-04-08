Racquets Ready: The GD Birla Memorial Masters Serve Excitement

The 32nd edition of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament is set to captivate sports enthusiasts at the Bombay Gymkhana from April 10 to 12.

This highly-anticipated event will showcase the competitive spirit of 26 elite teams and over 220 individual participants, including esteemed clubs like Balkanji Bari, Chembur Gymkhana, NSCI, Goregaon Sports Club, and Bombay Gymkhana itself.

Spanning categories such as Men's Singles 45+, Women's Singles 45+, and Mixed Combinations, this annual tournament continues to reflect the enduring passion for badminton. "The response we've seen year after year reflects both the passion for the sport and the strength of this circuit," noted Ayaz Bilawala, Organising Secretary.