Left Menu

Racquets Ready: The GD Birla Memorial Masters Serve Excitement

The 32nd GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament will take place at Bombay Gymkhana from April 10 to 12. Featuring 26 teams and over 220 players, the event includes various age and category matches. Organizing Secretary Ayaz Bilawala highlights the sport's passion and circuit strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:49 IST
Racquets Ready: The GD Birla Memorial Masters Serve Excitement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 32nd edition of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament is set to captivate sports enthusiasts at the Bombay Gymkhana from April 10 to 12.

This highly-anticipated event will showcase the competitive spirit of 26 elite teams and over 220 individual participants, including esteemed clubs like Balkanji Bari, Chembur Gymkhana, NSCI, Goregaon Sports Club, and Bombay Gymkhana itself.

Spanning categories such as Men's Singles 45+, Women's Singles 45+, and Mixed Combinations, this annual tournament continues to reflect the enduring passion for badminton. "The response we've seen year after year reflects both the passion for the sport and the strength of this circuit," noted Ayaz Bilawala, Organising Secretary.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Odisha: Fatal Firecracker Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy in Odisha: Fatal Firecracker Blast Claims Lives

 India
2
Search Operation Underway for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

Search Operation Underway for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

 India
3
Navigating Peace: Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire

Navigating Peace: Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire

 China
4
Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Ushers Hope for Lasting Peace in West Asia

Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Ushers Hope for Lasting Peace in West Asia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

AI boosts learning but risks ‘false mastery’ in systems thinking

Growing reliance on chatbots sparks debate over trust and accountability

From opportunity to obstacle: AI adoption struggles in Latin American SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026