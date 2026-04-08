World Bank Praises Amaravati's Growth Potential
A World Bank delegation met with N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss investment opportunities in Amaravati. The city, noted for its swift infrastructure growth, has been recognized as a potential economic engine for Andhra Pradesh, with its development likely attracting substantial international investment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A World Bank delegation met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday to discuss the investment potential and rapid infrastructure development of Amaravati.
The delegation acknowledged the swift progress made in constructing the greenfield capital city. Efforts in sectors like IT and power were highlighted as key to attracting large-scale international investment.
The World Bank representatives expressed confidence that Amaravati could become a commercial and economic hub with continued expansion. Naidu emphasized the goal of building a world-class capital ensuring balanced development across Andhra Pradesh.
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