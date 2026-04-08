Mumbai's Toll Plaza Milk Sweep: Safety Checks and Surprises
A special drive by the Food and Drug Administration at Mumbai toll plazas discovered six out of 195 milk samples adulterated and one unsafe. Conducted to enhance food safety, the initiative targeted vehicles transporting milk. Authorities seized and destroyed unsafe stock, ensuring Mumbai receives safe milk.
- Country:
- India
In a recent initiative by the Food and Drug Administration, a special drive conducted at toll plazas across Mumbai unveiled concerns over milk safety. Of the 195 samples collected, six were found to be adulterated while one was deemed unsafe, signaling potential risks to public health.
The inspection targeted vehicles ferrying milk into Mumbai, focusing on toll naka points to ensure samples were efficiently collected and tested. The operation covered six strategic locations, including Mulund and Mankhurd, ensuring thorough oversight.
Seized stocks included 11,080.5 liters of milk, with substandard goods sealed and hazardous supplies promptly destroyed. This drive aims to bolster confidence in milk safety among Mumbai's residents.
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