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Heated Accusations: Opposition Leader Targets Chief Minister's Model

Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu of following a 'Pakistan model,' criticising the state government's handling of financial issues and corruption. He alleged delayed employee salaries and destabilisation of the state's finances, claiming bias and misinformation from the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:32 IST
Heated Accusations: Opposition Leader Targets Chief Minister's Model
Jai Ram Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, launched a fierce critique against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu's administration. Thakur accused Sukhu of employing a 'Pakistan model' for governance, claiming the state faces delayed employee salaries due to financial mismanagement.

Thakur further alleged corruption under the current regime, suggesting the financial strategy has worsened Himachal Pradesh's economic conditions. He argued that Sukhu's leadership is lauded for misinformation, noting statements made during the recent Assam campaign.

Highlighting political resolutions from a recent working committee meeting, Thakur thanked the central government for its support and vowed to expose the state administration's practices to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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