Heated Accusations: Opposition Leader Targets Chief Minister's Model

In a press conference held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, launched a fierce critique against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu's administration. Thakur accused Sukhu of employing a 'Pakistan model' for governance, claiming the state faces delayed employee salaries due to financial mismanagement.

Thakur further alleged corruption under the current regime, suggesting the financial strategy has worsened Himachal Pradesh's economic conditions. He argued that Sukhu's leadership is lauded for misinformation, noting statements made during the recent Assam campaign.

Highlighting political resolutions from a recent working committee meeting, Thakur thanked the central government for its support and vowed to expose the state administration's practices to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)