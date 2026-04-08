Reviving Italian Soccer: Betting Revenue for Youth Development

In a bid to combat the deepening crisis in Italian soccer, outgoing federation head Gabriele Gravina has proposed redirecting betting revenue towards youth development and infrastructure. This comes as Italy's national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third successive time, sparking widespread criticism.

Gravina's report highlights the structural weaknesses plaguing Italian soccer, advocating for the use of gambling proceeds to fund grassroots programmes and academy investments. He also suggested relaxing the ban on betting advertising, imposed in 2018 to tackle gambling addiction, arguing that part of this revenue could revitalize the sagging industry.

The FIGC report points to foreign domination in Serie A and the marginalization of Italian players as significant issues, recommending incentives for clubs to promote local talent. The report stresses that structural reform, rather than leadership changes, is crucial for Italian soccer's recovery. Gravina's successor will be elected in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)