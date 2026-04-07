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Former Soccer Star Joey Barton Faces Charges Over Golf Club Incident

Joey Barton, a former British soccer player and coach, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attacking a man at a golf club. The incident, which also involved Gary O'Grady, occurred at the Huyton and Prescot Golf Club. Both are charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:59 IST
Former Soccer Star Joey Barton Faces Charges Over Golf Club Incident
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former British soccer star and coach Joey Barton has entered a plea of not guilty to charges related to an alleged assault at a golf club in northwest England, according to a BBC report on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place last month.

Barton, denied bail in an earlier magistrate hearing, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link from Liverpool prison for the plea and trial preparation hearing. He stands accused of attacking a man along with co-defendant Gary O'Grady.

Local law enforcement authorities allege the assault occurred on March 8 at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Merseyside. Both Barton and O'Grady face charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The victim, according to the BBC, is identified as former non-league football manager Kevin Lynch.

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