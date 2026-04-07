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Security Breach Sparks Review of Delhi Assembly Protocols

Following a security breach at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, two officers were suspended, sparking a review of security protocols. Sarabjeet Singh breached security in a bid to draw attention to his missing nephew. Authorities are now considering implementing periodic drills and a centralized alarm system to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:31 IST
Security Breach Sparks Review of Delhi Assembly Protocols
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The Delhi Police have suspended two officers from their security unit following a security breach at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, officials announced. The officers, a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended based on initial findings, with further investigations underway.

Authorities are contemplating introducing regular mock drills and a centralized alarm system with centralized control to enhance response efficiency during emergencies. These measures aim to address the gaps uncovered during the recent breach.

The breach involved Sarabjeet Singh, who drove an SUV into the Assembly premises, leaving a bouquet in the Speaker's car. Singh's motive was reportedly linked to his distress over his missing nephew, Harman, last seen in April. Police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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