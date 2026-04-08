Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Man Behind SUV Intrusion Sent to Police Custody

Sarabjeet Singh, identified as the individual responsible for a security breach at the Delhi Assembly, has been placed under eight days of police custody following a court order on Tuesday. Magistrate Kartik Taparia stated that Singh comprehended the gravity of his actions.

The police investigation aims to probe potential conspiracies linked to Singh's actions, particularly his motive for entering the high-security zone. His vehicle, registered in Uttar Pradesh, forced entry through Gate No. 2 of the Assembly premises used for VIP movements.

Officials revealed suspicions surrounding Singh's activities and associations across different states, while a significant charge of attempted murder ties him to an incident involving a CRPF head constable. The defence contests Singh's mental capacity, citing ongoing mental health treatments.