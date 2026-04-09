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Laura Cardoso: Record-Breaking Spell in Women's T20I Cricket

Laura Cardoso from Brazil set a new record in T20I cricket by taking nine wickets in an innings against Lesotho. Her performance surpassed past records in both men's and women's cricket, contributing to Brazil's dominant victory at the BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:47 IST
Laura Cardoso: Record-Breaking Spell in Women's T20I Cricket
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Brazilian fast bowler Laura Cardoso has made cricketing history by becoming the first player to secure nine wickets in a single T20I innings, a feat unmatched in both men's and women's cricket.

Cardoso delivered this exceptional performance during a match against Lesotho at the BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, held at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Gaborone.

Her 9/4 spell overshadowed previous records, including that of Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey, who took eight wickets in men's T20I cricket, and Indonesia's Rohmalia Rohmalia's 7/0 achievement in women's T20Is.

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