Laura Cardoso: Record-Breaking Spell in Women's T20I Cricket

Brazilian fast bowler Laura Cardoso has made cricketing history by becoming the first player to secure nine wickets in a single T20I innings, a feat unmatched in both men's and women's cricket.

Cardoso delivered this exceptional performance during a match against Lesotho at the BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, held at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Gaborone.

Her 9/4 spell overshadowed previous records, including that of Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey, who took eight wickets in men's T20I cricket, and Indonesia's Rohmalia Rohmalia's 7/0 achievement in women's T20Is.