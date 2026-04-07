A Fresh Approach: Jamie Siddons Aims to Boost Sri Lanka Women's Cricket

Jamie Siddons, freshly appointed as the head coach of Sri Lanka's women's cricket team, is focused on honing the squad's skills to ensure they can compete robustly against cricket powerhouses like India and Australia.

His coaching debut with a women's team comes following a successful tenure coaching men's teams, including Bangladesh and a historic international appearance for Australia against Pakistan.

Under Siddons' leadership, the team gears up for its upcoming World Cup campaign, with a spotlight on their match against England on home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)