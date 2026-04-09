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IPL 2026 Showdown: LSG Opts to Bowl First Against KKR at Eden Gardens

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. With both teams keen on clinching a win, KKR hopes for a breakthrough in their winless season, bolstered by Sunil Narine's return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:26 IST
IPL 2026 Showdown: LSG Opts to Bowl First Against KKR at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders players. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In an eagerly anticipated matchup at the Eden Gardens, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have chosen to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The decision comes as LSG, fresh from a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, aims to consolidate their position under the leadership of Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR is determined to secure their inaugural win of the season.

At the toss, LSG skipper Pant expressed confidence in his bowlers, stating, 'We trust our bowlers enough that they might do a good job for us.' The consistency in team selection reflects their belief in current form, with no changes announced. KKR, dealing with injury troubles, welcomes Sunil Narine back into the fold following his recovery, although Varun Chakaravarthy remains sidelined.

Rahane noted, 'We wanted to bowl,' acknowledging lessons from previous matches while introducing Narine in place of Blessing Muzarabani in the lineup. The inclusion of Sunil Narine is a strategic move as KKR looks to strengthen their lineup further, with Cameron Green expected to contribute with the ball, enhancing their playing combination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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