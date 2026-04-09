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KKR's Late Surge Sets Up Thrilling Contest Against LSG at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders set a competitive target of 181/4 against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. After early setbacks, crucial partnerships from Rahane and Raghuvanshi, followed by a late stand by Powell and Green, underpinned KKR's innings. LSG bowlers maintained pressure throughout, making for a gripping encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:32 IST
KKR's Late Surge Sets Up Thrilling Contest Against LSG at Eden Gardens
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R). (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In an electrifying IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 181/4 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Captaining the innings after losing the toss, KKR witnessed substantial contributions but faced setbacks as wickets fell frequently.

Prince Yadav, an LSG paceman, struck early, dismissing opener Finn Allen for nine. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi then stabilized the innings with an aggressive 84-run partnership. Rahane's fireworks, including dismantling Avesh Khan for 16 in the 6th over, were pivotal during the Powerplay.

The momentum shifted with LSG's spinners Digvesh Singh Rathi and Manimaran Siddharth claiming key wickets, including the crucial dismissals of Rahane and Raghuvanshi. Despite this, ending the innings strong, Rovman Powell and Cameron Green's unbeaten partnership pushed KKR past 180. Mohammed Shami's disciplined bowling stood out for LSG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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