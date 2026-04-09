KKR's Late Surge Sets Up Thrilling Contest Against LSG at Eden Gardens

In an electrifying IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 181/4 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Captaining the innings after losing the toss, KKR witnessed substantial contributions but faced setbacks as wickets fell frequently.

Prince Yadav, an LSG paceman, struck early, dismissing opener Finn Allen for nine. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi then stabilized the innings with an aggressive 84-run partnership. Rahane's fireworks, including dismantling Avesh Khan for 16 in the 6th over, were pivotal during the Powerplay.

The momentum shifted with LSG's spinners Digvesh Singh Rathi and Manimaran Siddharth claiming key wickets, including the crucial dismissals of Rahane and Raghuvanshi. Despite this, ending the innings strong, Rovman Powell and Cameron Green's unbeaten partnership pushed KKR past 180. Mohammed Shami's disciplined bowling stood out for LSG.

(With inputs from agencies.)