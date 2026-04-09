Augusta National: Where Golf Meets a Botanical Wonderland

Augusta National Golf Club, home to the prestigious Masters Tournament, stands out not only for its golfing significance but also for its rich botanical heritage. The course is adorned with around 80,000 flowering plants and trees representing over 350 species.

Each hole on this magnificent golf course bears the name of a tree or shrub native to the grounds, adding a unique dimension to its storied history. Iconic holes like the par-5 13th named 'Azalea' and the par-3 12th 'Golden Bell' intertwine the worlds of botany and golf.

The course was built on the former Fruitland Nurseries, once home to rare plants since 1858. The meticulous upkeep of its gardens is evident, making it not just a sports venue but also a testament to natural beauty, where the challenge of the sport is met with equally stunning floral arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)