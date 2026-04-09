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Kevin Hart's Par-3 Caddy Adventure with Bryson DeChambeau

Comedian Kevin Hart served as a caddy for golfer Bryson DeChambeau in the Masters' Par-3 contest, cheering for him to win the tournament. Hart embraced his role with humor and enthusiasm, expressing admiration for DeChambeau's form and Augusta National, and naming Justin Bieber as his ideal caddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:22 IST
Kevin Hart's Par-3 Caddy Adventure with Bryson DeChambeau
Kevin Hart

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart took on the role of celebrity caddy for golfer Bryson DeChambeau during the Masters' Par-3 contest. Hart relished the opportunity to support DeChambeau, with DeChambeau's current impressive form boosting confidence.

Known for his comedic flair, Hart added a lively touch to the pre-Masters event, typically characterized by a relaxed atmosphere featuring players' families and celebrities. Hart, who recently developed an interest in golf, sought to inject energy into the sport by being an enthusiastic supporter.

Although Hart's official duties as a caddy seemed light, he supported DeChambeau, who appeared focused and ready for the major. Hart described Augusta National as an exceptional experience, hinting at future visits and expressing a desire to have Justin Bieber, a secret golf enthusiast, as his caddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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