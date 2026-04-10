Cycling Controversy: Watts' Suspension After Race Altercation

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the worldwide governing body for cycling, has imposed a 25-day suspension on New Zealand cyclist Kiaan Watts following a violent altercation during a race in the Netherlands. An incident on March 7 saw Watts striking fellow cyclist Marijn Maas in the head during the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race.

Watts has accepted the consequences of his actions and expressed his readiness to comply with the suspension, which remains in effect until May 2. Notably, the single-day suspension previously set by his team on March 8 will count towards the overall period of suspension, according to the UCI's announcement.

In response to the incident, Watts publicly apologized on social media, admitting his reaction was made in the heat of the moment. His team, NSN Development Team, also issued an apology, underscoring their commitment to maintaining sportsmanlike conduct and extending apologies to Marijn Maas, the BEAT CC p/b Saxo team, race officials, and organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)