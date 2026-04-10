Supreme Court Halts Proceedings Against Priest Over Religious Claim
The Supreme Court has halted criminal proceedings against a priest accused under Section 295A of the IPC for claiming Christianity as the only true religion. This decision follows the Allahabad High Court's order acknowledging the statement's potential to hurt religious sentiments and encouraging a detailed trial to examine evidence.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court put a hold on criminal actions against a priest who claimed Christianity as the sole true religion, in a controversial case that could test India's secular fabric. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, challenging a high court ruling against Reverend Father Vineet Vincent Pereira.
The priest faced potential charges under Section 295A of the IPC for statements deemed to outrage religious feelings. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave argued that criminal proceedings and summons against him were unwarranted. The Supreme Court agreed and stayed the proceedings.
Previously, the Allahabad High Court observed that asserting one religion as superior conflicts with India's secular values and warranted legal scrutiny. Despite dismissing Father Pereira's plea, the high court emphasized that further examination in a trial was necessary to decide if the claims held malicious intent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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