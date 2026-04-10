Tensions Rise: Chinese Naval Activity Alarms Taiwan Amid Warming Cross-Strait Rhetoric

Amid China's rising naval activity around Taiwan, Taipei's concerns escalate, highlighting a growing threat despite Beijing's pacifying messages to opposition leaders. Taiwan urges to fortify defenses, deterred by opposition's defense budget objections.

The geopolitical landscape complicates as China's naval deployment peaks unusually, coinciding with U.S.'s Middle East engagement and President Trump's anticipated China visit.

Experts suggest a 'new normal' in China's tactical stance, posing a diplomatic puzzle, with military drills continuing amid Taiwan's political tensions and scheduled cross-strait dialogues.