CSK's Crucial Clash: Struggling Titans Face Delhi Capitals Challenge

The Chennai Super Kings, still reeling from three consecutive losses, face immense pressure to secure their first victory of the IPL season as they gear up to play the Delhi Capitals this Saturday.

The absence of key players such as Dewald Brevis has significantly impacted CSK's performance, while the fitness of veteran M S Dhoni remains uncertain. Without marked improvements in batting and bowling, the team risks further setbacks in the highly competitive league.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, are eager to bounce back after a narrow defeat against the Gujarat Titans, seeking to exploit CSK's vulnerabilities and gain an upper hand in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)