Kompany Keeps Focus Amidst Birthday Buzz: Bayern's Path to Glory

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany dismissed questions regarding his 40th birthday celebrations, prioritizing the team's progress toward the Bundesliga title and preparation for next week's Champions League match against Real Madrid.

This Saturday, Bayern will play St Pauli, holding a significant nine-point advantage in the league. The team is confident after a recent 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, looking to solidify their position in the quarter-finals.

Kompany stressed that celebrations are on hold, with focus squarely on securing necessary victories. He teased potential lineup changes for St Pauli, emphasizing the need for both player freshness and intensity matching their Madrid performance. With Bayern still contending for three titles, Kompany's strategic approach is crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)