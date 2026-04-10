Silvio Baldini Steps Up: Italy's Interim Coaching Solution

Italy's Under-21 coach, Silvio Baldini, will temporarily lead the senior national team for upcoming friendly internationals. The appointment follows Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup, marking a third consecutive absence.

In the wake of Italy's penalty shootout defeat against Bosnia-Herzegovina, high-profile resignations, including that of the Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina and head coach Gennaro Gattuso, were announced. Consequently, a leadership change was deemed necessary, with the 67-year-old Baldini taking the helm.

Two matches are on the horizon, with Italy set to play Luxembourg on June 3 and Greece on June 7. A permanent coaching decision is expected after the federation's presidential elections on June 22, with Napoli's Antonio Conte emerging as a leading candidate. Other potential candidates include Roberto Mancini, Simone Inzaghi, and Massimiliano Allegri.

(With inputs from agencies.)