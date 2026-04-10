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Silvio Baldini Steps Up: Italy's Interim Coaching Solution

Italy Under-21 coach Silvio Baldini takes over the senior national team for upcoming friendly matches after Italy's World Cup qualification failure. Following the team's exit, resignations of the federation president and the previous coach were submitted. Replacement elections are scheduled, with Antonio Conte among potential new permanent coaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:19 IST
Silvio Baldini Steps Up: Italy's Interim Coaching Solution
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Under-21 coach, Silvio Baldini, will temporarily lead the senior national team for upcoming friendly internationals. The appointment follows Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup, marking a third consecutive absence.

In the wake of Italy's penalty shootout defeat against Bosnia-Herzegovina, high-profile resignations, including that of the Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina and head coach Gennaro Gattuso, were announced. Consequently, a leadership change was deemed necessary, with the 67-year-old Baldini taking the helm.

Two matches are on the horizon, with Italy set to play Luxembourg on June 3 and Greece on June 7. A permanent coaching decision is expected after the federation's presidential elections on June 22, with Napoli's Antonio Conte emerging as a leading candidate. Other potential candidates include Roberto Mancini, Simone Inzaghi, and Massimiliano Allegri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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