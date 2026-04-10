Shillong Lajong FC Triumphs Over Namdhari FC with a Flawless Second Half

In a decisive showdown at the Namdhari Football Stadium, Shillong Lajong FC emerged victoriously against Namdhari FC, notching a 2-0 win in the Indian Football League 2025-26. The second-half outburst by Lajong's forward line, led by Everbrightson Sana and Ephraim Lalremtluanga, proved instrumental in the outcome of Friday's encounter.

The match saw Shillong Lajong ascend to the upper echelon of the league standings with 14 points from eight fixtures, while their opponents, Namdhari FC, languish in the eighth spot with just seven points. Tactical adjustments played a key role, notably for Namdhari with the introduction of Akashdeep Singh in defense. In contrast, Shillong made multiple changes, including a debut for goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar.

Both squads displayed defensive prowess in a goalless first half, marked by Shillong's energetic advances through Phrangki Buam and Kitboklang Khyriem. However, it was the visitors' swift counter-attack post-intermission that witnessed Sana and Lalremtluanga's clinical finishes, sealing the fate of the contest. As Namdhari struggled to penetrate, Shillong's command on the field ensured they concluded the match in control, securing their pivotal victory.