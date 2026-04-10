Veer Ganapathy Shines at AM Green Invitational 2026

Veer Ganapathy showcased an impressive performance to secure a two-shot lead on the second day of the prestigious AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius, held at Anahita Golf Course.

Ganapathy, an 18-year-old left-hander from Bangalore, delivered a strong finish with three birdies on the back nine, including crucial shots on the 16th and 18th holes, carding a 3-under 69. This positions him at 8-under after 36 holes, giving him a significant edge over his competitors.

Sachin Baisoya, who co-led overnight, faltered with a bogey on the final hole, allowing Ganapathy to pull ahead. The competition remains stiff with several players, including former champions, still in contention amid the challenging course conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)