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Helmet Mandate: Maharashtra Police Cracks Down on Traffic Safety

The Maharashtra police have mandated helmets for all personnel riding two-wheelers, addressing poor compliance. While Mumbai and Nagpur have over 80% helmet usage, other districts fall below 20%. Violators face fines and misconduct records. This aims to reduce injuries and fatalities among police and enhance public image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:27 IST
Helmet Mandate: Maharashtra Police Cracks Down on Traffic Safety
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The Maharashtra police have issued a directive requiring all personnel to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, an official confirmed on Friday. The decision follows alarmingly low helmet compliance rates among officers, particularly outside Mumbai and Nagpur where usage exceeds 80%.

According to the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Pravin Salunkhe, officers breaching the mandate will incur monetary fines and formal misconduct entries in their service records. The move follows a recent review meeting led by state DGP Sadanand Date that highlighted the necessity for improved safety practices.

Helmet usage is deemed critical by the state highway police, with two-wheeler accidents accounting for 35-40% of fatalities. The new measure aims to lead by example, reduce fatalities, and bolster the force's public image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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