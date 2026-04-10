Helmet Mandate: Maharashtra Police Cracks Down on Traffic Safety

The Maharashtra police have issued a directive requiring all personnel to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, an official confirmed on Friday. The decision follows alarmingly low helmet compliance rates among officers, particularly outside Mumbai and Nagpur where usage exceeds 80%.

According to the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Pravin Salunkhe, officers breaching the mandate will incur monetary fines and formal misconduct entries in their service records. The move follows a recent review meeting led by state DGP Sadanand Date that highlighted the necessity for improved safety practices.

Helmet usage is deemed critical by the state highway police, with two-wheeler accidents accounting for 35-40% of fatalities. The new measure aims to lead by example, reduce fatalities, and bolster the force's public image.

(With inputs from agencies.)