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Massive Voter Roll Reduction: Impact Unfolds Across India

A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise led to the reduction of voter lists by 6.08 crore across nine Indian states and three Union territories. The exercise, which concluded with Uttar Pradesh's final list, faced schedule adjustments and legal challenges, signaling significant electoral changes ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:28 IST
Massive Voter Roll Reduction: Impact Unfolds Across India
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The voter lists of nine Indian states and three Union territories have witnessed a significant downturn following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, wrapping up with the finalization of Uttar Pradesh's electoral roll. This move led to the reduction of the electoral rolls by 6.08 crore, an adjustment that has captured substantial attention from authorities and citizens alike.

The exercise initially launched when the electoral rolls stood at 51 crore across these regions has now concluded with a revised tally of around 44.92 crore. This significant reduction marks the completion of the second phase, affecting states and regions such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, among others. While Bihar had completed this exercise earlier, the current adjustments find themselves amidst political scrutiny and judicial review.

Such changes are pivotal, especially with political entities challenging the adjustments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, amidst ongoing electoral processes. As this initiative continues, the remainder of the voter lists in additional states and Union territories are expected to undergo similar revisions, further elaborating on the nation's dynamic electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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