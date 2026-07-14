Impending LPG Crisis: Pakistan's Energy Supply Threatened

Pakistan is on the brink of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage, with importers warning that the current pricing structure is making imports financially untenable. The LPG Importers Association of Pakistan (LPGIAP) has voiced serious concerns about a potential energy crisis, urging the federal government to take swift action to avert disruptions.

LPGIAP Chairman Sheikh Mukarram Waheed has reached out to Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, sounding the alarm over the fragile state of the LPG distribution network. He has called for immediate government intervention, emphasizing the need for an emergency meeting with stakeholders to discuss the pressing issue of LPG pricing.

The association argues that the current prices set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) do not align with the actual import costs. Rising international prices, coupled with increased freight, handling, and other operational expenses, are inflating the cost of LPG imports. Companies are already incurring significant losses, and the situation could worsen without urgent corrective measures.

Consequently, numerous importers have reduced or ceased operations, highlighting the unsustainable business environment. LPGIAP warns that without a revised pricing formula, more terminals and facilities may suspend activities, exacerbating supply disruptions across the nation. Such a development could severely impact households and sectors reliant on LPG as a key energy source.

The association has made an urgent appeal for the government to address this national issue with a transparent pricing strategy that truly reflects import costs.