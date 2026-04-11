AIADMK Chief Draws Clear Line Between Vijay and MGR in Rally Remarks
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami urged against comparing actor-politician Vijay with the party's revered founder M G Ramachandran, emphasizing MGR's legacy of service and philanthropy. He also critiqued Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, asserting that dignity and discipline are crucial in politics—a tenet upheld by his party.
- Country:
- India
At a recent rally, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, discouraged comparisons between actor-politician Vijay and the party's eminent founder, M G Ramachandran. Palaniswami highlighted MGR's dedication to public service and his charitable bequeathment after his demise, underscoring his unparalleled contribution to society.
Palaniswami didn't hold back criticism of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, emphasizing the importance of dignity and discipline in political conduct. He took pride in being a part of the political school of MGR and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, advocating for an earnest approach to governance.
The AIADMK leader, while discussing his tenure as Chief Minister, recounted overcoming natural calamities and the pandemic, pledging his commitment to providing good governance. These statements come amid emerging political challenges in Tamil Nadu, bidding to uphold people's welfare as a priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Credibility Crisis in Indian Politics: BJP’s Trivedi vs. Congress on Women's Reservation Bill
Fireworks Factory Explosion Sparks Emergency Response in Tamil Nadu
Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.
Kerala Politics: Unmasking Allegations and Church Controversies
Amit Shah's Fiery Pitch: Promise of Change in Bengal Politics