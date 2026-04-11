AIADMK Chief Draws Clear Line Between Vijay and MGR in Rally Remarks

At a recent rally, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, discouraged comparisons between actor-politician Vijay and the party's eminent founder, M G Ramachandran. Palaniswami highlighted MGR's dedication to public service and his charitable bequeathment after his demise, underscoring his unparalleled contribution to society.

Palaniswami didn't hold back criticism of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, emphasizing the importance of dignity and discipline in political conduct. He took pride in being a part of the political school of MGR and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, advocating for an earnest approach to governance.

The AIADMK leader, while discussing his tenure as Chief Minister, recounted overcoming natural calamities and the pandemic, pledging his commitment to providing good governance. These statements come amid emerging political challenges in Tamil Nadu, bidding to uphold people's welfare as a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)