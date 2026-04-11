Tragedy on Yamuna: Boat Capsizing Leaves Ten Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

Rescue operations continued on Saturday morning at Keshi Ghat near Vrindavan, following a tragic boat capsizing in Mathura district that resulted in at least ten deaths, according to officials. The incident occurred on Friday, prompting efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of each deceased victim. Meanwhile, Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured. NDRF teams successfully retrieved the capsized boat on Friday.

Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey stated to ANI, "The boat was retrieved after a dedicated four-hour operation. The confirmed death toll stands at 10, with post-mortem examinations nearly complete, enabling plans to send the victims to their homes." Agra Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap noted that rescue efforts remain active as five people are still missing and injured individuals are receiving treatment at Vrindavan hospitals.

State Minister Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhary described the occurrence as 'unfortunate,' highlighting the impact on pilgrims from Haryana and Punjab, who encountered a sudden storm leading to the boat's capsizing in the Yamuna. "Twenty-one individuals have been rescued and are receiving medical care," he reported, confirming the ongoing post-mortem of the deceased, comprising five men and five women.

Atam Nagar's AAP MLA, Kulwant Sidhu, extended condolences to the families of victims during a visit. Relatives recounted the tragic sequence of events, as their loved ones journeyed for a pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrindavan before the calamity struck. "Our relatives were exhilarated upon arrival, only to face the unforeseen tragedy," one family member conveyed. Another shared their heartbreak, detailing communications with family before the boat capsized.

The capsizing followed a collision involving a boat with over two dozen passengers and a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River. Police reported that the boat carried 25 to 27 passengers during the accident.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his profound sorrow over the incident, extending sympathy to affected families and advocating for the injured's swift recovery. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath characterized the event as 'extremely tragic and heart-rending,' urging authorities to guarantee adequate medical attention for those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)