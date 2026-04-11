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Bhatia's Unexpected Exit: A Masters Miss

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia missed the Masters cut by two shots after a challenging second round. Despite his strong start and notable short-game skills, Bhatia succumbed to the demanding back nine with three double bogeys. Meanwhile, Aaron Rai advanced to the weekend rounds, maintaining stability after early bogeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:08 IST
Bhatia's Unexpected Exit: A Masters Miss
golf
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia faced disappointment at the Masters, missing the cut for the first time in three attempts. His impressive start and promising short-game skills couldn't save him from a tough second round.

Bhatia began with a solid 73 and was in contention after his front nine on Friday. However, a series of double bogeys, including a crucial one at the 18th, ended his campaign with a second round of 77, two shots shy of the cut.

In contrast, Aaron Rai, an Indo-British golfer, capitalized on a strong performance, advancing despite initial hiccups. Rai finished tied 32nd after recovering from consecutive bogeys with seven closing pars, representing a resilient comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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