Heinrich Klaasen's Early Struggles: From Explosive to Conservative
Heinrich Klaasen has experienced a noticeable decline in his strike rate in T20 cricket's initial innings over recent years. Once renowned for aggressive starts, Klaasen's strike rate has regressed significantly since 2023. This trend surfaced during an IPL 2026 match, despite a strong team performance by SRH against PBKS.
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- India
Heinrich Klaasen's prowess as a middle-order batter in T20 cricket has seen a marked decline, with his early strike rate dropping over the past four years, as per CricViz data. Once considered a formidable force during the first ten balls, Klaasen's strategy appears to have shifted since 2023, moving towards a more patient approach.
His strike rate, which once peaked at 153 in 2023, saw a steep drop to 105 by 2026, signaling a significant reduction in his early innings acceleration. This dip was evident during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) where Klaasen took 28 balls to hit a six, highlighting the change from his previously explosive style.
Klaasen's evolving game comes amidst a strong team showing from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who amassed 219/6 against PBKS. With an aggressive start led by Abhishek Sharma's rapid 74 and Travis Head's supporting 38, SRH dominated early, despite PBKS managing to contain the latter stages of the innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)