Toss Triumph: Delhi Capitals Bowl First Against CSK in IPL 2026 Clash

In a decisive move, Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl first against the experienced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the highly-anticipated 18th match of the IPL 2026 season. The intense face-off takes place at Chennai's famed MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Striving to rebound from a narrow one-run defeat to Gujarat Titans, DC aims to capitalize on Chennai's lackluster start, where they are yet to register a win after three consecutive losses. DC captain Axar Patel revealed that promising Jammu and Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi will be making his debut.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, conceding the toss, confirmed Dewald Brevis joins the side to bolster their chances. Emphasizing CSK's recent improvements, Gaikwad is optimistic about claiming their elusive first win. The game promises high stakes as both sides seek to make strategic gains early in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)