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Animesh Kujur Sprints to Victory at Indian Athletics Series

Animesh Kujur, a standout sprinter from Odisha, stole the show at the Indian Athletics Series, claiming the 100m and 200m titles. In the 100m, Kujur narrowly edged out Tamil Arasu in a thrilling photo finish. Other highlights included Tajinderpal Singh Toor's shot put win and Hima Das's competitive return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:31 IST
Animesh Kujur Sprints to Victory at Indian Athletics Series
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Star sprinter Animesh Kujur of Odisha emerged as the highlight of the Indian Athletics Series with his spectacular performances in both the 100m and 200m races. Kujur secured the 100m title in a photo finish, marking a remarkable outdoor debut for the season.

In the morning session on the fast Mondo track, Kujur clinched the 200m victory with a time of 20.74 seconds, outpacing national record holder Vishal T. Later, the intensity peaked in the 100m sprint where Tamil Arasu pushed him to a razor-thin photo finish.

Elsewhere, two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor dominated the shot put with a 21.03m throw. The event also saw Hima Das return to competition, aiming for a spot in upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games, signaling her gradual comeback after a prolonged rehabilitation.

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