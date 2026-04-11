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I Am Maximus: A Steeplechase Legend Reclaimed

I Am Maximus made history by winning the Grand National again, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to accomplish this feat. With a powerful late surge, Maximus overtook rivals at Aintree, securing a place in steeplechasing history for himself and his trainer, Willie Mullins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:33 IST
I Am Maximus: A Steeplechase Legend Reclaimed

I Am Maximus has etched its name into steeplechasing folklore by becoming the first horse since the iconic Red Rum to reclaim the Grand National crown after a fierce showdown at Aintree. The 9/2 favorite stormed past competitors in the final moments, surging to victory against JP McManus runner Iroko, with Jordans finishing third.

This victory marked Maximus's triumphant return after previously winning the event in 2024 and finishing second in 2025. Jockey Paul Townend lauded Maximus's endurance, expressing pride in the horse's Grand National and Gold Cup achievements, the pinnacle of steeplechasing.

Trainer Willie Mullins, whose tally now equals legendary mentors Ginger McCain and Fred Rimell, hailed the race as a dream. Mullins emphasized the timeless allure of the Grand National, noting its shifting dynamics. Meanwhile, owner JP McManus celebrated his record-breaking third win, solidifying his legacy in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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