Chasing Records: Krishna Jayasankar's Quest for Shot Put Glory

Krishna Jayasankar, a talented shot putter from Chennai, is not satisfied with the national indoor record she recently set in the USA. She's now setting her sights on breaking the national outdoor record, attributing her mission to meticulous technique refinement.

Currently studying at the University of Nevada, Jayasankar participated in her first outdoor competition at the Indian Athletics Series 3 in New Delhi, finishing third. Her coach, Steve Lemke, believes she can surpass the 18.41m national outdoor mark set by Abha Khatua.

Jayasankar is actively preparing for the Commonwealth and Asian Games, aiming for redemption and success, as she's yet to join Team India. Her journey includes balancing academic commitments in the USA while training for future championships, with an eye on LA 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)